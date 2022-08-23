Gunshots fired at NDC Northern Regional headquarters, irate youth lock up party office

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



Some irate National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters on Tuesday, August 23, stormed the Northern Regional office of the party and locked it up.



The angry party youth brazed up the offices of the party fired gunshots and destroyed party properties in protest against the decision of the party to name one of the Northern Regional Vice Chairpersons, Ali Adolf, as the Acting Regional Chairman, instead of their favourite Vice Chairperson, Alhaji Rufai Vielim.



The Northern Regional Functional Executive Committee of the party on August 17 appointed Mr. Adolf as its Acting Chairman, following the death of its Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.



In announcing the appointment, Northern Regional Secretary of the party, Mohammed Abdul Salam, clarified in a statement that “For the avoidance of doubt, the National Democratic Congress has no such position as 1” or 2nd vice-chairman position in its current executive structure.”



However, the announcement did not go down well with the angry youth who stormed the party office to lock it up.



However, no arrests have been made since police have been deployed to the party office to ensure sanity prevails.















Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



