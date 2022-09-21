Gunshots are now like RnB Music in our ears – Terrified Bawku-based nurse

General News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

A terrified nurse based in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region is lamenting over the recurring gunshots in the Bawku township and its environs.



According to her, gunshots are now like Rn B Music to the ears of residents of the area who are gradually seeing it as a norm.



The nurse, who was complaining about how volatile the situation has become to Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus, said what’s even sad is the fact that innocent people are the ones dying as a result of the conflict between the two factions.



Another worry is the rise in chronic diseases such as hypertension which is taking the lives of people.



Background



Currently, there is a conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region. The Kusasis and the Mamprusis are at each other’s throats over who is the rightful owner of the Bawku skin.



Several individuals have lost their lives as a result of the conflict and this has forced the government to place a curfew on the Bawku township.



Also, men are not allowed to wear smocks and ride on motorbikes.



There is a heavy security presence in the community and its environs in order to ensure there is peace.