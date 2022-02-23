Gunshot fired in court, judge takes cover

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

The Law Court Complex in Accra was thrown in a state of fear and panic when a prison officer accidentally discharged his weapon in a courtroom.



According to graphic.com.gh report, the incident happened at the Criminal Court 5 during the hearing of the trial of four persons alleged to have kidnapped some two Canadians.



The prison officer who accidentally discharged his weapon is part of the team that brings remand prisoners to the court for trial.



Immediately the gunshot was heard there was panic as people in the courtroom took cover while others run helter-skelter.



The presiding judge, Justice Lydia Marfo, suspended proceedings.



A source told Graphic Online that the prison officer is currently in critical condition.



“He sustained serious injuries and was sent to the Law Court complex clinic. But he has currently been sent to the hospital,” the source said.



