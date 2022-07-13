Gunmen return to shoot victim in the face a week after robbery attack - Bridget Otoo alleges

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man shot by robbers battles for his life



Robbers attack family at Devtraco



Bridget Otoo accuses police of failing to protect attacked family



A man is said to be battling for his life after some armed robbers returned to shoot him a week after attacking his family.



According to journalist Bridget Otoo, the police who received a report of the initial attack on the family a week ago failed to take action.



She added that the armed robbers returned to attack the family a week later and shot the man in the face.



“My neighbour reported to the Devtraco @GhPoliceService in community 25 a week ago that thieves had broken into their home. The police never went to check the scene. Today @ 2:30 am the armed robbers came back and shot the man in the family, he’s at the emergency now!



"Perhaps if the @GhPoliceService had gone there when they first reported, they would have advised them on what to do, but they let this poor family face this alone! I pray the man survives his gunshot wounds since it’s on his face. I’m really terrified, sad and heartbroken by this,” she wrote in a Twitter post.



Bemoaning the turn of events, the journalist disclosed that the affected family is a poor family who deserves justice regardless of their economic status.



“Their daughter works for me. This is really tragic; they are a poor family who are taking care of someone’s home. @GhPoliceService Justice shouldn’t be about who has money and who doesn’t. You must pursue all cases, even when they are poor!” she added.





Their daughter works for me. This is really tragic, they are a poor family who are taking care of someone’s home. @GhPoliceService Justice shouldn’t be about who has money and who doesn’t. You must pursue all cases even when they are poor! — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) July 13, 2022

Perhaps if the @GhPoliceService had gone there when they first reported, they would have advised them on what to do but they let this poor family face this alone! I pray the man survives his gunshot wounds since it’s on his face. I’m really terrified, sad and heartbroken by this. — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) July 13, 2022

GA/BOG