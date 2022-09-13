Gunman arrested after storming funeral to shoot chief

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

A pump-action gun-wielding man invaded the public funeral grounds at Akyem Kade in the Eastern region in an attempt to assassinate the Chief, Osabarima Agyare Tinadu II.



The 42-year-old gunman, Osei Forson Kwadwo, and his accomplices had earlier scattered chairs at the funeral ground and pushed down the stool of the chief.



Upon the arrival of the Chief of Akyem Kade Osabarima Agyare Tinadu II and his entourage, the gunman appeared on the dais where the Chief and elders were heading to sit.



He pointed the gun at the Chief saying “if you step foot on the platform to sit I will shoot you," an eyewitness quoted the suspect.



Fear and panic suddenly gripped mourners and sympathizers present at the funeral.



The armless members of the police band present at the funeral ground and civilians alike were helpless as they anxiously looked at the suspect brandishing the gun in readiness to pull the trigger.



“We challenged him if you will kill Nana then kill all of us around him. He was brandishing the weapon. One of the young men following the Kade chief ordered him to come down from the platform,” Okyeame Stephen Oduro, a witness narrated.



The suspect daringly started firing warning shots indiscriminately forcing almost everybody at the funeral to run helter-skelter for safety leaving the Chief and his entourage of elders to their fate.



However, the police CID arrived at the scene to arrest the suspect.



He was granted bail by the police to be prepared before the court for prosecution.



“The suspect must be prosecuted and jailed to serve as a deterrent,” Okyeame Oduro prayed to the police.



Nana Kwasi Darkwa, an opinion leader in the community and also a witness of the Saturday, September 10, 2022 shooting incident also said the suspect must serve as a scapegoat to end acts of lawlessness in the community.



The incident has been linked to the 13-year-old protracted chieftaincy dispute in Akyem Kade traditional area.



Nana Kwasi Darkwa said Osabarima Asare Tinadu II has been properly gazetted but a faction in the same royal family has similarly enstooled another chief.



The case is currently pending before the National House of Chiefs for determination.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwaebibirim, Seth Antwi Boasiako, said chieftaincy disputes remain a major threat to the peace and stability of the municipality.



According to him, many efforts have been made through engagements of the feuding factions to use legal processes to resolve disputes instead of violence.



He however called on the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to intervene to beef up security to forestall any deadly clashes.