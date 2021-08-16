Gun-wielding robbers strike at Asenema, two injured

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 16 August 2021

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Three gun-wielding men Saturday night stormed a fuel filling station at Asenema in the Okere District in the Eastern Region, injuring a security man and an attendant in the process.



GhanaWeb gathered that the security man at the facility, Kwaku Duodu aged about 50, and Naomi Okanyi, aged about 36 sustained wounds inflicted on them by the robbers during the attack.



The gunmen after the act, reportedly bolted into the nearby bushes before police personnel from Adukrom could arrive.



Assemblywoman for Asenema-Krutiase Electoral Area, Rita Sablah told GhanaWeb in an interview that three men armed with two guns at 7:13 pm, stormed the Friends Oil filling station in the community, shot sporadically in the air, attacked the staff on the scene with clubs and guns before bolting away with Ghc1300 being the day’s sales.



“I was in my shop around 7:13 pm when I received a call from my sister, demanding to know where I was before asking me to shut my store and come out because there were gunshots being fired in the community, I came out and heard several gunshots.



“There were three robbers with two of them armed with guns.



“I was later told that the security was struck with a stick in the knee and rushed to the local clinic. He was not shot as initially speculated but hit with a stick together with a lady attendant.



"The attendant was also struck with a stick behind the neck and stamped in the tummy,” narrated the Assemblywoman.



The victims were rushed to the local CHPS compound where they were treated and discharged.



Though theft of domestic animals including goats and sheep are rampant in the community, a resident in the community and former assemblyman for the area, Obuobi Michael said this was the first time an act of robbery had been reported in the community, a claim corroborated by the Assemblywoman.



“Thieves steal goats and sheep during the night but for something like this, this is the first time,” Rita Sablah stated.



The incident is said to have thrown the whole community into a state of fear as residents retired into their rooms earlier than usual.



“The community is gripped with fear and as I speak with you, you won’t even hear the cry of a goat,” she said.



According to her, she would hold discussions with the District Chief Executive (DCE), Daniel Kenneth and the police commander on the best strategies to devise to improve security in the area.



The DCE who also chairs the District Security Committee (DISEC), when contacted confirmed the incident but added that he was yet to be fully briefed by the commander who was still at the scene with his team.



The police commander for the area could however not be reached for comment.