Gun-wielding men in viral video granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties each

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The two gun-wielding men in viral video Emmanuel Dakorah and Richard Suleman have been granted bail of GH¢50,000 each with two sureties.



They have been charged with publication of false news with an intent to cause fear and alarm, an offence under the criminal offence act, after they were seen carrying offensive weapon and conspiracy but both men pleaded not guilty.



At the Kumasi Circuit Court 3, the prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagoggie read the charges and prayed the court to give the police another two weeks to investigate the source of their video which has gotten public interest.



But, counsel for the accused persons Charles Owusu Ansah objected and asked the court to grant his clients bail because they have overstayed in the police custody, an argument the presiding Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah agreed.



The prosecutor in several attempts to convince the court to keep the accused persons in police custody mentioned that the police were still looking for the two pistols which the accused persons claim have been burnt.



After hearing the case, the presidential judge, His Honour Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah granted Emmanuel Dakorah alias Obour, 26 a Fifty Thousand Cedis (GH¢50,000) bail with two sureties and Richard Suleman alias Kalifar a Fifty thousand cedis bail with two sureties.



The two are supposed to report to the police three times a week until the case is heard again on July 7 2021.