Gun-wielding man attacks presidential staffer, fires warning shot

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An unknown gunman has reportedly attacked the Head of Assets at the Presidency



• Mr Robert Tetteyfio Adjase was attacked at a filling station on the Afienya road in Accra



• His attacker reportedly shot at him but the presidential staffer dodged



A video of a confrontation between the Head of Assets at the Presidency, Robert Tetteyfio Adjase, and an unknown man wielding a pistol has gone viral on social media.



In the video, Mr Tetteyfio is heard confronting the man who was in a military uniform for giving a warning shot.



It is however not known what ignited the confrontation or the said warning shot that was given.



The incident, however, is reported to have occurred at a filling station on the Afienya road.



According to Francis Abban of GhOne TV, Mr Tetteyfio narrated that the gun-wielding man fired at him but he ducked and was told by his attacker “I will show you.”



“Just spoke to Robert Tetteyfio Adjase who is the head of Assets at the Presidency on #MorningStarr. He was allegedly attacked by this man at a filling station on the Afienya road.



"Per his narration, the man wielding the pistol fired at him but he ducked. Then he sped off after saying "I will show you".



“He also indicated that he feels unsafe,” the journalist wrote on his Facebook page.



Watch video of the confrontation below:



