’Gullible Ghanaians believe everything thrown at them’ – Vladimir Antwi Danso fumes

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security analyst and member of the committee that was set up to probe the Ejura violence, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, has hit back at critics of their work, asserting that such persons are ‘gullible.



Dr Vladimir says he is ‘angry’ with some remarks from certain quarters about the work of the committee following the release of their report.



In his wisdom, Ghanaians tend to swallow hook, line and sinker statements from people.



“Ghanaians are gullible and believe everything that is thrown at them,” Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso told Asaase radio.



He also responded to criticism against the committee by the family of Macho Kaaka to the effect that the committee did a poor job.



Nasiru Mohammed who is a brother of Kaaka told Citi FM that the committee’s work fell short of their expectations.



“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations.



“We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies,” he said.



But Vladimir Antwi-Danso said the committee was not tasked to identify the culprits behind Kaaka’s murder and that it was wrong for the family to expect the same from the committee.



"Let’s get things straight – ab initio, the committee was smeared with all kinds of propaganda, and I think all of us, especially the media, should have to help to educate people [on the committee’s work].



“The committee was not tasked to investigate Kaaka’s death and if the family knew what the committee should have done, then they should ask for another committee. Kaaka’s death was a criminal case and committees are not set up on criminal cases.



“We advise that if they [the family] have any information they should give it to the police who are still working on the case. Our committee was not asked to investigate Kaaka’s death.



“Our mandate was post-Kaaka events. Of course, the starting point will be Kaaka’s death, and [then] we establish whatever we have to establish as the basis for what we have to find out.



“Before that, the media was awash with all kinds of things, misleading the public against the committee. And then they said our work has been doctored. Doctored by who? Our work, has it been given to any other person apart from the government?”



He added, “And so the misconception that we should have dealt with Kaaka’s death is a very wrong conception … and we don’t owe the family anything … I’m angry about this and all of us on the committee … are angry … that the family was made to believe we were not going to do a good job.”



