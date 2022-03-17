Guinness Ghana holds second Obaasima Summit regional campus tour at Winneba

Regional News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Amidst the worldwide celebration of International Women’s Day which fell on March 8, Ghana’s foremost overall beverage manufacturer, Guinness Ghana, has extended its Obaasima Summit regional campus tour initiative to the University of Education Winneba over the weekend.



This forms part of the series of conversations expected to be held in various key Universities across Ghana with notable women in society on the theme “PROGRESSIVE PORTRAYAL: BUILDING CAPACITY FOR ELEVATION”.



The Guinness Ghana Obaasima Summit campus tour is aimed at empowering women on the need to espouse synergy in teamwork, leadership, networking, excellent oratory as well as acing interviews.



Speaking to the media, Head of Corporate Marketing at Guinness Ghana Sabina Manu charged women to strive tirelessly in a bid to excel in all of life’s endeavours.

She also took the attendees through preparation for a successful job interview.



Additionally, the Executive Director of the Obaasima Summit Foundation Ama Pratt entreated women to imbibe learning for the actualization of a gender-balanced society to yield the desired result.



Prominent speakers who addressed attendees at the summit were the Head of Corporate Marketing at Guinness Ghana Sabina Manu, Executive Director of Obaasima Summit Foundation and General Manager of Pan African Television Ama Pratt, Managing Partner of Mahogany Consult Baaba Coffie, Secretary General-Ghana Commission - UNESCO Ama Serwaa Nerquaye-Tetteh, Head of Sales and Marketing at ATL Petra Aba Asamoah and Former Ambassador to Italy and Former Upper West Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage.



The initiative, organized by the Obaasima Summit Foundation and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, is designed to equip female students with the requisite skill set to pursue their dreams in any preferred aspect of life.