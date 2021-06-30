Guinean disembarked at port of Tema after failed stowaway attempt to Europe

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: Eye on Port

One Guinean working at the Senegalese port of Dakar as a docker, Mahamadu Soghou has been disembarked at the Port of Tema following a failed stowaway attempt.



Briefing Eye on Port, Sheik Labaran Salifu Bari, Officer in charge of Intelligence and Investigations at the Port of Tema said the stowaway boarded the vessel during port operations on the vessel at the Port of Dakar with the expectation that the vessel was going to Europe.



The vessel which called the Port of Tema on 20th June, 2021 reported that they had one stowaway onboard after one of its crew members discovered the culprit.



The Port Security intends to hand him over to the Ghana Immigration Service after its investigations.



The Officer in Charge of Intelligence disclosed that “the immigration will be in collaboration with the PNI agent in order to take him to his country where he will go and face their law.”



Shiek Labaran Salifu Bari urged the youth to desist from the practice of stowaway since it is a dangerous venture.



“He decided to stowaway without any food and water which is dangerous. Some of them, it’s unfortunate. They don’t anticipate the repercussions but only after they take that decision.”