Guinea fowl flying to Burkina Faso mischief fueled by a Journalist - SADA CEO

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Chief Executive Officer for the Savannah Accelerated Authority (SADA) Charles Abugre says claims that the Guinea Fowls reared at the Asongtaba Cottage Industry in Sumbrugu in the Upper East Region flew to neighboring Burkina Faso is mischievous.



He indicates that the comment never came from any Management or staff of the Authority but a Journalist who made a joke about the project’s failure.



Charles Abugre said the comment was taken hook,line and sinker because of politics.



“That was mischief. This was a journalist speaking at a radio station in Tamale and making a joke. People asked where are these guinea fowls that SADA was doing? The person then made a joke saying, they must have flown to Burkina Faso,” he said while speaking in an interview on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



“There was not even a comment that any official of SADA at that time made. But in a heightened partisan political environment, anything is cannon fodder,” he explained.



Speaking on the prospects of SADA, Charles Abugre indicated that regardless of the challenges bedeviling the Authority, it had great prospect and but for political interference, the Authority would have achieved greater results.



He said although he took over the Authority at a time when it was on its knees he developed a strategy that could see the rapid development of Northern Ghana indicating that he had fashioned out the three master plan which were Buipe Multi-Modal Transport and City Master Plan, the Tamale City Master Plan and the Agricultural Master plan birthed the ‘Regional Concept Plan’ which was a Savannah Zone-wide plan.