Guinea coup more peaceful than Ghana's 2020 polls - Haruna Attah

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The coup in Guinea has no known causalty as compared to Ghana's polls



• Veteran journalist Harruna Attah says it is regrettable



• He avers that the Guinea president Alpha Conde called the September 5 ouster on himself



Veteran journalist and diplomat, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Attah, has averred the Guinea coup of September 5 was peaceful than Ghana's 2020 general elections.



In a write-up titled: "Coodeta: The spoilt child of 'yentie obia!" he stressed the need to condemn coups but also that African leaders needed to do right by their people or risk being ousted.



He said for a coup that has no known record of deaths, the process has been a credit to the junta for the way they have conducted themselves so far.



"To the credit of the Guinea coup makers, they did not harm the deposed head of state in any way, with the exception of his dignity, which is in tatters, what with all those embarrassing pictures of him that have gone viral.



"Video clips have also appeared showing former ministers and appointees of the former government being taken away with taunts of “thieves, thieves” from the public.



"It is also worth noting that the coup was peaceful, something we cannot say of Ghana’s 2020 elections, which registered deaths and injuries, with the culprits still roaming free," he wrote.



The official record has it that some eight people died across the country during the conduct of the 2020 elections. The Minority in Parliament are pushing for a probe into the deaths.



