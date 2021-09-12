Guinea, Ghana and Mali were one country – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Sunday, 12 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Kwesi Pratt Jnr says at the time of Kwame Nkrumah, Guinea, Ghana and Mali used to be one country
• He indicated that, Nkrumah later brought in Congo after agreement Patrice Lumumba to form union of African states
• He made these comments on Alhaji and Alhaji
Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, Insight newspaper, has revealed that, during the administration of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Guinea, Ghana and Mali used to be one country.
According to him, Nkrumah before his overthrown, signed an agreement with these countries including Congo for the beginning of the union of African states.
He explained on Saturday’s edition of the Alhaji and Alhaji on Pan African TV monitored by GhanaWeb that, “Before the February 24, 1966 coup, Guinea, Ghana and Mali were one country. In fact, under the auspices of Modibo Keita, Sékou Touré and Kwame Nkrumah had established Ghana, Guinea, Mali union.
"Just before Nkrumah was overthrown, he [Nkrumah] had signed an agreement with Patrice Lumumba of the Congo to extend the union to have Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Congo union as the beginning of the establishment of the union of African states.
“So, when we as Ghanaians discuss the development in Congo, we are talking about our own brothers and sisters; we’re talking about a country in which Kwame Nkrumah was the President. A lot of people don’t just also know that Kwame Nkrumah was not just President of Ghana; that after the 1966 coup, he was properly elected by the Guinean Parliament as co-President of Guinea.
“So, he died as the President of Guinea. So, I’m not talking about some people who were far removed from us and so on, I’m completely talking about our own African brothers and sisters with whom we try to forge a union of African states,” Pratt Jnr stated.
Kwesi Pratt’s comments come after Prof Alpha Conde, was ousted by Guinean Special Forces who have since promised to change the country’s political makeup.
President Alpha Conde, in October 2020, won a controversial third term, but only after pushing through a new constitution in March 2020 allowing him to overturn the country’s two-term limit.
His actions had been condemned by the opposition and described as an abuse of power.
Conde’s inauguration was graced by prominent personalities across the world including Presidents from the African continent.
Other recent military takeovers preceding the one in Guinea were in Mali and Chad.
Meanwhile, ECOWAS has condemned the coup in Guinea and has demanded the release of Alpha Conde who was arrested by the military.
ECOWAS is further demanding a return to constitutional rule, stating that failure to do so will attract sanctions.
In discussing the military takeover in Guinea and other West African states and how ECOWAS has helped, Kwesi Pratt Jnr believes that ECOWAS has failed to transform itself into a meaningful organization that addresses the real needs, aspirations and hope of West African people.
He argued, “that club ECOWAS represents no ordinary West African. It’s a club of Head of States. They are sitting there giggling themselves and getting happy. They are sitting there protecting their own interest, all they are doing is to make sure that they help each other to entrench their positions and they don’t give a damn about the African population or the West African population.
Kwesi Pratt Jnr, then advised, "If they don’t change, they will increasingly become irrelevant in the eyes of their own people."