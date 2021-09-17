Guinea Coup: ECOWAS' sanction only amount to blank bullets with no effects – Adib Saani

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Security analyst, Adib Saani, has described a recent decision by the Economic Community of West African States to sanction Guinea as 'blank bullets with no effects'.



His comments come after the ECOWAS, led by Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is the Chairman of the body, requested the coup plotters to, within six months, restore democracy at an election to be held.



Reacting to the development in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib Saani said “ECOWAS’ inconsistent and seeming hypocritical approach to sub-regional peace and security makes the bloc appear more like a Presidents' Club rather than a bloc that represents the interest of all ECOWAS Citizens.



“The regional bloc must desist from their arrogant posture and diplomatically engage the military junta on the way forward instead of firing blank bullets in the name of sanctions to cow the military into submission.”



He stated that the situation in Guinea is as a result of ECOWAS consistently turning a blind eye to human rights abuses, corruption and manipulation of constitutions which sees leaders extend terms despite the existence of a Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance which was adopted in 2001.



“Article 32 of the Protocol enjoins Member States to agree that good governance and press freedom are essential for preserving social Justice, preventing conflict, guaranteeing political stability and peace and for strengthening democracy. Is that what existed in Guinea under Alpha Conde?” he quizzed.



Saani stressed that “This posture amounts to nothing and has proven to be counterproductive. The people of Guinea have been through a lot already under President Alpha Conde. Besides, how many of the high-profile members of the junta have bank accounts in other West African countries?”