Guilty plea by suspect in Sokoban murder does not mean case has ended – Lawyer

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Kofi Bekai, a lawyer, has clarified that the prime suspect’s admission that he killed his boss, Princess Afia Ahenkan, a 35-year-old businesswoman in Apaaso, does not mean the case is over.



The suspect’s plea would require several processes before sentencing due to the murder-related nature of the case, as explained by the private legal practitioner.



Allister John, the prime suspect in the murder of Princess Afia Ahenkan, has admitted to killing his boss, a 35-year-old businesswoman, in court.



The housekeeper and his accomplice, James Anokye, are currently on trial for the alleged murder of Princess Afia Ahenkan.



On September 14, 2023, a targeted intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of the two suspects.



They were arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court on September 15, 2023, and remanded to reappear on October 3, 2023.



Allister John admitted to committing the crime and took full responsibility for his actions.



In a radio interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer noted that admitting to an offence does not result in immediate imprisonment, as the investigator must submit its report after the indictment process.



”The report detailing how the suspect committed the crime following the bill of indictment would then have to be filed before the high court, and regardless of whether you admitted to killing the person, the case would have to go through a process and be brought before the judge to determine whether you intentionally killed the person or not.”



The suspect will be in lawful custody until the matter is determined, and if proven on purpose, they could face a death sentence, or if it was manslaughter, they could be jailed for life, he stressed.



Lawyer Kofi Bekai emphasized the importance of following legal processes to prevent litigation and appeals, stating that admitting to the offence is acceptable but it is crucial to follow the process until its final conclusion.