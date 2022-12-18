Guided consensus needed for NDC flagbearaship race – Lawyer Adawudu

Politics of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Lawyer Victor Adawudu has suggested instead of imposing John Mahama on the party as its flagbearer, a consensus approach will be better.



He was responding to a number of NDC faithful who believe a flagbearaship race will be a waste of scarce resources of the party.



The NDC legal luminary opines as much as the 2024 elections is there for the taking of the party, the right things must be done to get everybody on board.



“I believe the 2024 no doubt the NDC is winning regardless of the poor showing of this government. We must do things in a way that will get everyone on board for victory”



“Instead of making it seem like imposing Mahama as some are saying we shouldn’t have a flagbearaship race, we must do it with a guided consensus so that all parties are satisfied,” he said.



“Yes, I appreciate the bit about wasting resources but the right things needs to be done, for acceptability by all”, he advised the rank and file of the party with the view of party unity.



