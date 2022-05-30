Guide youth to take advantage of YouStart - John Kumah to regional minister, MMDCEs

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Government institutions, Regional Ministers and Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have been charged to rally the Youth For Government’s YouStart programme which is scheduled to be launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the coming weeks.



The Deputy Minister For Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejiusu, Dr. John Kumah made this remark while engaging some Government institutions, Regional Ministers and Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives in Tamale as part of a nationwide stakeholder engagement on the YouStart programme.



“Out of our total population of 31 million about 11 million are young people between the ages of 15-35 years and so, we must invest in them more than we have done over the years. Through the E-levy Government can mobilize some GHC 1 billion and can invest in the job creation potential of the youth this year plus other commitment from our development partners and some selected banks. So, every Government institution has an obligation to rally the Youth in every part of the country for the Youstart programme” he said.



The Deputy Minister also charged the Youth to take ownership of the YouStart programme since it is a direct investment Government is making in their future to enable them implement the enterprising business ideas they have but can not implement because they lack capital, access to market and funding.



“The YouStart programme is for every Ghanaian youth who has a business idea and needs training and funding to implement it and I also want to throw a challenge to every enterprising Ghanaian Youth to take advantage of YouStart and to own it” he added.



The programme was attended by Government officials and Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives from Upper West, Upper East, North East and Northern region.



YouStart is being funded by the Electronic Levy.



