Guard against tendencies creating broken homes – Clergy

Religion of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church in Ghana, Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has called for efforts to guard against tendencies to break homes.



According to him, the societal perception of marriage as the family's foundation had been misconstrued in recent times.



Giving his Christmas message at the St. Paul Cathedral in Tema on Sunday on the theme; "Family, Future of the Church", Bishop Boafo stated that a lot of marriages were under threat with a lot of divorce cases with the perception of some people that, that is the norm.



To him, the trend had been so because some people ignored the principle on which marriage hinges as God's ordained institution.



He stated that such marriages lead to broken homes, broken families and a broken society at large because families are created from marriages, and the family is the most basic social unit upon which society is built.



As a recognized social contract between two people, marriage is for permanence and must therefore set the tone for inculcating good values into the young generation, he said.



He stressed that marriage and family are linked to other social institutions such as the economy, government and religion, so the character and candidature of an individual could be a reflection of the family, hence the need to build a formidable family of good standards.



It was, therefore, necessary to protect marriages and families with acceptable standards, norms and values of society.



Bishop Kwabena Boafo ended with an admonishment to Ghanaians to have a renewed positive mindset in every endeavour, including the workplace, home and develop a patriotic attitude to help build the nation from 2022 and beyond.