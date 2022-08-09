Guarantor system of voter registration abused by political parties – Ben Ephson

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Managing Editor of the Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has advised the Electoral Commission (EC) to find common grounds for the voter registration exercise it intends to embark on.



Mr. Ephson’s call comes on the background of the former Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan calling on the EC not to use the Ghana card as the only form of identity to get people registered as voters.



According to the former EC boss, the move by the EC will disenfranchise millions of Ghanaian voters.



But, speaking to Naa Dedei Tetteh on the Morning Starr Monday, Mr Ephson said with his experience with elections the guarantor system may get more foreigners onto Ghana’s electoral roll by the political parties.



“Supporters of a party will come and even back allies that are Ghanaians and have them registered. So I think that yes, using the Ghana card only will bring problems. But we must add birth certificates because if you attain 18 years you, by all means, have a form of identity and very often is a birth certificate.



“With my experience with the election system in this country, the guarantee system has been abused. That is why you have non-Ghanaians holding voter identity cards. There must be a way to stop the guarantor system,” the Pollster stated.



He continued: “In the same way if you are using a Ghana card alone some Ghanaians will be unjustifiably disenfranchised. So there must be a way that while you disagree with the guarantor system there must be another way. Otherwise, we will be having foreigners taking part in our elections.”



Mr Ephson, however, added that he will not go for using the guarantor system since it also comes with high difficulties.



“So while I agree with Afari-Gyan that using the Ghana card solely for continued registration will be high, I also agree with the EC that the Ghana guarantee system is even worse.



“So there must be a middle way, and if the guarantor system should be accepted the guarantors must come with a Ghana card, passport, a birth certificate and their nationality is guaranteed. They guarantee that you must first prove their nationality.”