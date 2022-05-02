Guan NPP is ready for the 2024 battle - Joe Denteh

Regional News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Denteh, the National Chairman of the Guan District Election Committee, says the Guan District is ready to put out its best in winning the first parliamentary seat in 2024.



He said the Party was ready to break the eight and hoped that the executives would work hard to bring others on board.



Mr Denteh speaking to the media at Likpe after the election of Constituency Executives, said the election was a special arrangement by the Party to put in place an interim team in the district ahead of the declaration of Guan Constituency.



He said the team would steer affairs of the Party in the District until the next general elections.



Mr Denteh lauded the peaceful nature of the polls which were keenly contested and was confident the new executives were ready for 2024.



A total of ten candidates have been elected made up of Mr Daniel kudjo Aidoo as Chairman, Mr Somevi Eduh Yao Paul as First Vice Chairman, Mr Letsor Richard Maxwell as 2nd Vice Chairman and Mr John-Newton Kumi as Secretary.



Others are Mr Emmanuel Kakraba-Quarshie, Assistant Secretary, Mr Allotey Ohms, Organizer, Mr Frank Alvin Adjavon, Treasurer, Madam Vivian Afrema Kwaku, Women Organizer, Mr Emmanuel Bullah, Youth Organizer and Mr Salifu Bashiru, NASARA.



Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Chairman, Guan Council of Elders, said the enthusiasm shown by delegates was commendable.



He said they were ready to capture Guan and break the myth surrounding the district belonging to the National Democratic Congress.



Mr Daniel Kudjo Aidoo, Constituency Chairman on behalf of the Executives, expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence repose in them.



He said they were committed to working hard to redeem the image of the NPP in the Guan District.



The Executives have already been sworn into office with the Oaths of office and secrecy.