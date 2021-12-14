Growing Trees Network Ghana visits 'Life Patron' former President Kufuor

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: GNA

Growing Trees Network Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has paid a maiden visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, to honour him for accepting to be their Life Patron to fight the depletion of forest trees.



Apart from that, the team also presented his portrait and other souvenirs embossed with the NGO’s emblem.



Copies of work so far executed by the Network Ghana, for the past three years, were also presented to the Ex-President for his perusal.



Speaking to the Team, Ex-President Kufuor said he accepted the offer due to the depletion of the ozone layer, which had resulted in climatic change around the world, creating natural hazards, coupled with extensive depletion of forests creating high temperatures.



He urged the Team to continue with the tree planting exercise to save Ghana from experiencing harsher climatic conditions emanating from de-afforestation.



Ex-President Kufuor showing his appreciation and support for the Organization, donated GHS 10, 000 to support the Team’s 2022 projects to plant seedlings to replenish depleted forests.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Project, Mr. Christopher Boatin thanked former President Kufuor for accepting to become their Life Patron of the NGO and for donating that substantial amount of money to enhance their project.



Some some fruit seedlings were presented to him for planting around his residence.