Group urges government to look into activities of Adamus Mines in Nzema

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

A group calling itself, Nzema Koyele Eku has urged government to intervene in the activities of Adamus Mines Resources Limited to bring the rampant brutalities and atrocities meted out on the youth of Anwia and Teleku-Bokazo in the Ellembelle district of the Western Region to a halt.



According to the Nzema Koyele Eku, the untold suffering and abuse of the Nzema community by the Adamus Resources Mines Limited since its operations in 2007 has assumed an alarming proportion.



The Nzema Koyele Eku expressed these sentiments in a statement issued and signed by the President of the Association, Madam Vida Nviddah and copied to the media.



The statement observed that, "Adamus Mines continued to harass, intimidate and unleash untold blows and hardships on innocent lives due to the continued silence of the Nzema community which appears to have emboldened them to act with the kind of impunity".



The statement said the arrival of Adamus Mines Resources Ltd, on the soil of Teleku-Bokazo was a welcome news since it was an opportunity for the youth to get employment and have access to social amenities as part of the Company's corporate social responsibility (CSR).



It noted that the company had not pitched a single project in the community but has been directly responsible for human rights violations and abuses of community members resulting in death and injuries at the hands their agents.



The statement noted that, "as a predominantly farming community, many of the youth who have no means of survival are driven to illegal mining".



"In order to forestall this, numerous attempts have been made at introducing properly regulated community mining but despite a lot of engagements with the government, it has not yielded any positive results".



As a result, "some of the youth have taken to attempts to mine in abandoned and no longer used pits assigned to Adamus" but the company had not taken kindly to this and has tended to take the law into their hands.



It cited the burning alive of Mr. Michael Budu on Adamus concession and the recent shooting incident at the Nkroful Magistrate Court which claimed one life and injured 4 others when the military fired into the crowd.



The statement said, "enough is enough" and called on government "to call Adamus to order to halt the numerous atrocities on the community.



It also urged government "to rein in Adamus, investigate them and bring the culprits to book" but advised government not to wait for things to escalate before stepping in because "we as a people are tired and fed up".



"We shall not hesitate to protect ourselves. Our lives and we'll beings are important", the statement emphasized.



It also called on government to take a second look at the concession area given to Adamus as the concession basically covers the entire community including inhabited areas where you find settlements".



"This cannot be right. Adamus concession should be reduced to exclude the inhabited areas of the community to allow for the community to have access to land for farming and other needs".



It also appealed to government to rake in measures to allow the community engage in mutually beneficial community mining to alleviate the unbearable poverty they face and reduce the high unemployment rate in the area.



The statement demanded that pending the conclusion of investigations into the death of affected people, Adamus be made to stop its operations in the community to forestall any continued abuse of human rights by the company.



The Nzema Koyele Eku asked for a transparent declaration of Adamus on how much royalty they have paid so far with an indication of how much had gone to the Assembly and the community.



The statement, therefore, appealed to government to take their concerns seriously and come to their aid in a timely manner to avoid any further clashes with the mining company.