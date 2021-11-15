Group supports Akwatia Faith in God orphanage

Regional News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Nana Kwasi Asuman-Frimpong, Cintributor

A US-based Ghanaian group, Okyeman Association of Georgia, has reached out to Our Faith in God Orphanage Foundation at Akwatia in the Eastern Region with quantities of food items to help in the upkeep of the children.



The donated items include bags of rice, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits, toiletries, washing and bathing soaps, mineral water, assorted and soft drinks, among others. The donation was in line with the association’s commitment to supporting orphans in the country.



The association also made an undisclosed amount of cash donation to the management of the Foundation.



Continuous support



Presenting the items to the orphanage, Foster Antwi, a representative of the association, said over the past three years, the group had always made it a priority to support the children from time to time. This is to help them become responsible citizens with achieved dreams.



He indicated that he is highly impressed with the level of progress that is achieved, infrastructure-wise, and the type of care shown to the children.



He urged the management to continue with its good work. He also called on individuals and corporate bodies to assist the Foundation, assuring that its efforts and support won’t be in vain.



Appeal for support



The Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Foundation, Janet Oppong, expressed her gratitude to the association for its kind gesture. She promised to ensure that the items are used to support the children’s welfare.



She called on other corporate entities to support them, especially on a new facility that is still under construction.



“Our rooms are not many, so we are trying to build more of them. We are therefore calling on any person who can support us in kind and in cash to put up this new structure. We also call on the public to assist us with clothes, footwear, soap, book, food among other essential items,” she appealed.