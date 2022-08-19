Group praises Oboshie-Sai Cofie for 'incredible work' as Presidential Advisor on Media

Diasporia News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A group calling itself Boom-Boom4Nana has called for recognition and applause for the Presidential Advisor on Media, Florence Oboshie-Sai Cofie.



The group in a press release sang the praise of Florence Oboshie-Sai and advanced reasons for which it believes the accomplished politician deserves the recognition of the highest order.



It noted that Florence Oboshie-Sai Cofie has delivered in her role as Presidential Advisor on Media Relations and ought to be commended for her works.



Read the statement below



HONOUR FLORENCE OBOSHIE SAI-COFIE FOR THE WORK SHE IS DOING WITH THE MEDIA.



One of the finest personalities doing marvellously well and helping this government with its policies and programs and ensuring they're making positive impacts in the media space is Mrs. Florence Oboshie-Sai Cofie. Madam Florence is a Ghanaian politician and communication specialist with over 20 years of experience in governance, diplomacy, international relations, media relations, and reproductive health advocacy.



She served as deputy chief of staff, Deputy Minister and subsequent minister of information, and Minister of Tourism and Diaspora relations, all under the leadership of former President Kufuor. Even though she held other portfolios both in private and public life, the experience and impact she had as a minister of information contributed to her being appointed as the Presidential Special Advisor on Media and Strategic Communications by H.E Nana Addo Akuffo Addo in 2021.



Every political person or political research analyst will tell you that the success of a government is determined by how well it is able to deal and engage with the media. This is because, the media has long been seen as the fourth arm of government because of the critical role it plays in governance. In this regard, Madam Florence Oboshie-Sai Cofie has exhibited selfishness and competence in dealing with the hard-core media industry so far and thus deserves to be honoured for her contributions.



As our old adage says, when a person does well, they deserve praise. Therefore, we believe Madam Florence deserves that motivation to keep her going in the line of her job. So far so good. She has critically bridged the gap between the media and government and things are going on well. For this we believe she needs to be honoured.



Long Live Florence Oboshie-Sai, Cofie

Long Live NPP,

Long Live Ghana





Signed.

Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah

Convener

Boom-Boom4Nana

0207382308