Group petitions Special Prosecutor to probe ex-NPP MP’s bribery comments

Following the bribery statement made by the former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, on national television a week ago, a group, Ghana Watch Alliance, has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the matter.



According to the Alliance, the announcement made by the former lawmaker that he paid bribes in the past is a clear case of corruption and must be investigated.



“We believe that for a former minister of state to publicly sit on national television to voice out his bribery payments in the past with such high esteem cannot be overlooked in our quest to fight corruption in this country.”



In November 2021, the Special Prosecutor invited the Juaben Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Alex Sarfo-Kantanka, for questioning over corruption and corruption-related offenses after he publicly demanded a refund of monies paid as bribes to some assembly members to influence them to endorse his candidature.



The OSP had, however, called on members of the public who know the commission of corruption or corruption-related offenses to lodge complaints with the OSP against any official in that regard, a statement issued on Tuesday, January 25, said.



Ghana has been ranked 73rd out of 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released January 25, 2022, by Transparency International (TI) with a score of 43 out of a total of 100.



This CPI score indicates that Ghana failed to make progress in the fight against corruption in the year 2021 as the score of 43 is the same as the country’s 2020 score, Transparency International has said.