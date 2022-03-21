Group organizes leadership and mentorship seminar for students of KNUST- Obuasi campus

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

As part of its dedication to support the development of Ghanaian students, Dreams of Africa youth for change in collaboration with the SRC of KNUST Obuasi campus has organized a youth employment and leadership seminar in Obuasi for students of the KNUST-Obuasi campus.



The one-day seminar under the theme "Achieving ultimate potential, the role of education, mentorship and innovative interventions" was aimed at empowering the youth in the areas of leadership, personal development, economic growth and development.



The seminar in Obuasi forms part of series of leadership conferences lined up by Dreams of Africa youth for change, a Kasoa based youth empowerment organization which has great interest in developing and preparing the youth for the greater benefit and attainment of a successful and progressive future, to be rolled out across the country.



Owusu Nyamekye Emmanuel, the administrative director of the group said the seminar has over the years empowered and developed many youths in the country through such leadership and personal development lectures.



He said the group will continue to inspire the youth especially students to hone their skills through mentorship programs in schools. He said "we are committed to extend this leadership and skills development programmes to universities across the country for students to learn from the experiences of distinguished members of the society".



He advised the students to maintain their push regardless of how strenuous things might get in order to have a fulfilled future.



Speakers at the seminar included, Daniel Arthur-Bentum (Socio-Economic development superintendent of Anglo Gold Ashanti), Miss Faithful Afrani kesse (NUGS secretary for innovation entrepreneurship and skills development) and Master Frank Oduro Toko (USAG General secretary).



These personalities imparted highly and extensively unto the students, the various experiences, knowledge and skills they have garnered throughout their stages of progress in life and fields of study to their present stage.



ADD VALUE TO YOURSELF THROUGH MENTORSHIP



Daniel Arthur-Bentum, Socio-Economic development superintendent of Anglo Gold Ashanti speaking on the relevance of mentorship admonished the students to seek for the right people to mentor them in their career development. He said "you can add value to what you do and develop a good career if you get the right people to learn from".



The participants who spoke with the media after the program thanked the organizers for the seminar which is the first to be held in the school after it was opened in November, 2020. They said lessons learnt from the experiences of the speakers of the day will guide them in their career paths.