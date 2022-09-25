Group demands curfew imposed on Bawku lifted immediately

General News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A group calling itself Kusasi Youth Movement (KYM) is demanding the immediate lifting of the curfew imposed on Bawku and its surroundings in the Upper East Region.



According to the group, the curfew imposed on the area has worsened the plight of the people in the conflict.



It is recollected that the Minister for Interior by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Monday, September 19, 2022.



Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the affected areas from carrying arms, a ban on the use of tricycles, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.



The government also called on chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and the people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.



The situation also forced heads of various basic schools in the area to suggest to the Ghana Education Service to shut down schools for fear of their lives.



Speaking on the matter to Starr News and monitored by Angelonline.com.gh Chairman of the Kusasi Youth Movement, Haruna Abugri described the curfew as a poor security measure.



“It is very bad and affecting us seriously, this is one of the poorest security measures. As I’ve said, during curfews the worse crimes are committed because when you want to record the worst of killings and attacks and the looting of stores, it is during curfew.



“I wonder how a curfew can solve this problem,” he fumed.



According to the group, banning the use of tricycles in Bawku is like banning commercial vehicles (trotro) in Accra as well as banning buses in Kumasi.



He explained that the use of tricycles in Bawku and its environment has been the main source of livelihood for the poor.



“It is the only source of transportation for the hinterlands to the market centre. You say they shouldn’t use it, how do you want people in nearby communities to seek health treatment when they are sick and they cannot be driven by tricycle to hospitals that are found in town?”