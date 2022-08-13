Group commends NPA’s Haruna Kamel for curtailing fuel smuggling

General News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

An interest group in the Western Region is calling on President Akufo-Addo to give a special pat of encouragement to the current leadership of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), especially its Director of Security and Intelligence of NPA, Alhaji Haruna Kamel, for what they say is a strong muscle that has been brought to bear on fuel smuggling.



In a statement, the group calling itself ‘Port Practitioners against Fuel Smuggling said Alhaji Kamel’s strong muscle on fuel smuggling is succeeding and therefore the man should be given recognition.



“We do not think it would be a bad idea at all if President Akufo-Addo awarded Alhaji Kamel with a plaque as a way of encouraging him to keep on fighting the syndicates that have for a long time impoverished all of us,” the group’s statement issued on Friday partly read.



It was signed by Mr. Emmanuel Ghansah, an experienced port practitioner and Mr. Ago Dickson, a Maritime enthusiast, both in Takoradi.



According to their statement, Mr. Kamel’s fight against the fuel smuggling syndicates is succeeding because he has been employing proactive measures as opposed reactive ones, to fight the fuel smuggling crime.



“As part of the measures, the NPA’s Security and Intelligence Director has networked with regional managers of the NPA who are now monitoring the fuel smuggling black market space constantly.



“When smugglers make their moves, they are often swooped upon and busted through the use of the element of surprise because the NPA’s security department is in collaboration with the Police and other security agencies including the hardworking navy, whose personnel are on alert all the time,” the statement explained.



It added that this style of combating fuel smuggling is a novelty that is working and deserves to be applauded for its effectiveness.



“All the better if the applause comes from president Akufo-Addo in the form of special acknowledgement for Alhaji Kamel and his outfit at the NPA,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, the ‘Port Practitioners Against Fuel Smuggling has also praised the Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, for his effective leadership of the NPA which is yielding great fruits including the improvement in the fight against the smuggling of fuel.