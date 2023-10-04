Group claims Wontumi disrupted Ken’s showdown to twist attention from #occupyBoG NDC demo

Politics of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A group made up of loyalists of the main opposition NDC has waded into the viral controversial ‘NO SHOW’ attendance recorded at Ken Agyapong’s Showdown Health Walk in Kumasi over the weekend.



According to the group, there were pointers and indicators that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi disrupted and sabotaged Ken Agyapong’s rally with the main agenda to sway the attention of Ghanaians from the NDC Demonstration seeking to remove the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



V4M further alleges that the whole ploy was cooked and deliberately well-executed by the NPP.



The group, today, has released an official press statement signed by its main Coordinator, Ibrahim Adama to set the facts right.



Below is the full statement:



WONTUMI STAGED HIS ATTACK ON KEN AGYAPONG TO STEAL ATTENTION FROM, AND OVERSHADOW, NDC’s GARGANTUAN DEMO AT THE BANK OF GHANA – Victory For Mahama (V4M)



We the members of the VICTORY FOR MAHAMA (V4M) group are privy to an inside information from the NPP regarding this morning’s press conference that was addressed by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi.



We are reliably informed that, Chairman Wontumi and the NPP deliberately threw some jabs at Kennedy Agyapong just to capture attention and media spotlight from our massive demo at the Bank of God.



We are even aware that, Chairman Wontumi ran this strategy by Kennedy Agyapong for his consent before going to the media with the attacks.



This is not the first time that Chairman Wontumi and the NPP government have used this strategy to sway the attention of Ghanaians and the media from pertinent and important issues. Prior to the 2020 Elections when the Agyapa deal rot was making headlines and making the government unpopular, this same Wontumi was unleashed by the NPP government to divert attention from the rot and corrupt deals of the government, by displaying gold on national television. This strategy worked and he became the subject, saving the unpopular NPP government from negative publicity.



This same Wontumi for the second time made headlines with his supposed interest in the Chelsea football club sale at the time that Ghanaians were bashing the government for the economic hardships, particularly the abnormal rise of the dollar-cedi rate. This move was also planned and orchestrated by the NPP.



We won’t allow the NPP to fool us for the second time. We will therefore advise all Ghanaians to ignore Wontumi and his press conference since it was mischievously planned to deflect attention from our demo.



Thank you!



Signed



Ibrahim Adama



Coordinator