Greening Ghana has saved our seedlings from wasting away – Tema Forest Manager

Regional News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Tema District Forest Range Manager in charge of the Ayikua Nursery, Elizabeth Prah, says the Greening Ghana initiative has saved their seedlings from going waste.



Madam Prah disclosed that due to the lack of education on the importance of trees to the environment and human life, most Ghanaians are reluctant to come for seedlings free of charge and plant.



The negative attitude she noted had led to the seedlings going waste in the last three years, as they sometimes had to convey them to the forest reserves for planting.



The Forestry Commission officer expressed happiness as the result of the vigorous tree planting campaign, enabling them to distribute 70,000 seedlings which hitherto would have gone wasted.



Madam Prah made the statement when the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality launched the tree planting initiative at the premises of the Apolonia City Light near Oyibi.



This venue was chosen, given the premium they place on protecting the vegetation cover by allotting 30 percent of their development area to a green zone.



Expressing concern over the excessive atmospheric heat due to delays in the rains thereby affecting their operations, madam Prah was, however optimistic that her outfit will meet the 200, 000 quota given to them by the Greening Ghana initiative by the end of the year.



The CEO of Appolonia City, Bright Owusu Amofah on his part, said the Greening Ghana dovetails into their agenda, revealing that they have so far received 500 seedlings with the assurance from the Forestry Commission to provide them with 5 thousand seedlings in all.



Mr. Amofah further disclosed that they have exhausted just 20 percent of their development and hope to achieve the 30 percent green zone agenda by the time the entire project is complete.