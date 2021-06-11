Greening Ghana: Kufuor joins tree planting exercise

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Former President Kufuor has joined the tree planting exercise at his residency to commemorate the day



• Officials from the forestry commission visited him with sets of trees to be planted in the house as he partook in the exercise



• He called on Ghanaians to join the exercise to help the country win the fight against climate change



Former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor has joined the nationwide tree planting exercise which commenced today June 11, 2021, in Accra.



According to Mr Kufuor, the exercise is a good call and a step in the right direction since it will help contribute to the climate change battle.



Speaking on Accra-based Angle FM, Mr Kufuor said, the country needs to invest a lot in tree planting and this year’s exercise should not be last.



“We need to be planting trees often and not just a one-time thing because, there is a saying that, when the last tree dies, the last man dies and that should not be the case in Ghana. We need to go green to preserve the ecosystem in the country. Climate change is happening and we need to prepare for it and so this initiative is the best,” he said.



He was greeted by officials from the forestry commission with some sets of trees to plant at his residency to commemorate the day.



He urged all citizens, government officials, the private sector and other stakeholders to join the exercise to help the country achieve the green Ghana vision.