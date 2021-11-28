Greenhorn Mpraeso MP who ‘ordered’ Majority walkout is ignorant – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has submitted that the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso exhibited ignorance on the floor of the House last Friday.



Davis Ansah Opoku became the face of a demand from the Majority Group MPs demanding that Asiedu Nketia leaves Parliament’s Public Gallery before a vote by division was effected.



The Majority MPs eventually walked out of proceedings leaving the Minority bloc to vote on the 2022 budget approval. They voted to reject the budget.



Asiedu Nketia is worried about the posture and thinking of Ansah Opoku because he insists, the MP was fighting for non-existent rights when he asked for his removal from the gallery. He also averred that with less than a year since entering the House, the MP was better off learning the Constitution and Standing Orders to avoid embarrassing himself as he did.



“I believe the guy who was shouting, he’s been less than eight months in Parliament …I think he has no idea how Parliament runs at all, that is the impression I had, because he should know, the various divisions, compartments and so on (in Parliament).



“What you call Parliament House, you have the floor, lobbies and gallery – public press gallery so each of them is governed by rules as to who can be there and who cannot be there. If a democracy is functioning well and people are interested in governance, they should expect a full gallery always,” he said in submissions made on Joy News’ The Probe programme which aired on November 28.



The NDC scribe explained further circumstances under which Parliament’s public gallery where he was seated can be cleared. He is worried that NPP MPs with more experience allowed a newcomer to lead them out calling out particularly the Majority Leader.



The Mpraeso MP who also joined the programme slammed Asiedu Nketia’s view that he needed to learn the rules, stating that it does not take 10 years and more to learn the rules. He also accused Asiedu Nketia of exhibiting ignorance.