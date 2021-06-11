Green Ghana project: Let’s all get involved – George Mireku Duker appeals

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

George Mireku Duker, the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has placed a heartfelt request to Ghanaians to contribute to the success of the Green Ghana Project.



In a welcome address at a ceremony to mark the planting of trees at Yendi on Friday, May 11, 2021, Mireku Duker urged Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of engaging in practices that protect the environment.



He appealed to the public to participate in the tree planting initiative and help government save the country’s forest cover.



“Greening Ghana is a mandate which falls on each and every one. Let's all get involved in the tree planting exercise across the nation. Trees have always been in existence and helped society to create aesthetic value, promote soil fertility and good environment for living”.



“On this day I encourage you to be part of the Green Ghana Day as we plant 5 million trees across the nation. Remember the saying that when the last tree dies, the last man dies. So if a tree dies, plant another in it's place.



The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakar Mahama II who planted the first tree noted that initiative is laudable one that ought to be welcomed by Ghanaians.



He reaffirmed the commitment of him and his people to planting more tree and ensuring their growth.



