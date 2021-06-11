Green Ghana project: Embrace it; contribute to national devt – Speaker urges Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged Ghanaians to embrace government's Green Ghana Project which is aimed at planting some 5 million trees across the country.



At a programme for the observation of the Green Ghana project in Parliament today, Mr Bagbin admonished Ghanaians to participate in the tree-planting exercise to make up for the loss of the county's vegetation cover largely caused by human activities such as deforestation and illegal mining.



The Speaker who led the house to plant a number of trees within the precincts of Parliament as a sign of his support to the project observed that, a tree planted is an investment into the future of the country.



“Today, Friday, 11 June 2021 has been set aside for all of us to participate in, what has been appropriately captioned, the Green Ghana Project. The project is an initiative of His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the planting of 5 million trees across the country. As part of this initiative, we seek to work out a formula for economic trees such as timber, wawa, neem, dawadawa, mango, rosewood, cashew and shea trees to be granted. By this initiative, we will be making investments for our future,” he said.



“Indeed, we're encouraged to nurse, nurture and monitor them in the manner to ensure the progress of these trees.



“I believe that the Green Ghana Project initiative is a special opportunity for all of us to recover over time our loss in this area. Through destructive practices, not only have we degraded the natural environment God gave us, we have also virtually depleted our forest reserves,” Mr Bagbin added.



According to him, the country should be focused on such “socially just, economically viable and ecologically sustainable” policies



He therefore encouraged all Ghanaians “to contribute to this national development agenda of Ghana”.



He further reiterated Parliament’s commitment to the promotion of a sustainable green environment.



The Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Nsiah Asare, disclosed that the project will aim at planting some 100 trees within the precincts of Parliament.