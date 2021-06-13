Green Ghana project: Ablekuma Central plants over 3,000 trees

General News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly on Friday planted over 3,000 trees to support the Green Ghana Project, an initiative of the government.



Green Ghana project aims at planting five million trees in a single day across the country. The tree planting exercise was slated for Friday, June 11, 2021.



Madam Mariama Karley Amui, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ablekuma Central, said the project was a laudable and timely one and the Assembly would ensure that all trees planted were well taken care of.



She said the Unit committee members, under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture and The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), would be tasked to water the plants daily and protect them from harm.



The MCE said the exercise would be carried out in public schools and other open places in the Municipality.



She advised citizens to come on board and plant as many trees as possible so that the Project would serve its purpose.



“We should not always wait for Government to take initiatives or do everything for us. We as citizens also have a role to play in making our country a prosperous one. Let us all our possible best to ensure that our environment is well greened,” she added.



Superintendent Elvis Bawa Sadongo of the Kaneshie Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service said in times past, school children were encouraged to plant trees but unfortunately, that practice seemed to have waned over the years.



However, he said, with the introduction of the Green Ghana Project the practice of tree planting would be refuelled.



He said the Police would remain committed to assisting the Forestry Commission of Ghana and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to enforce laws on deforestation and forestation.



The Superintendent advised citizens to desist from the practice of indiscriminate felling of trees because it affected the climate.



“In Ghana, for instance, one of our best resources is the tree and so if we can limit the number of trees we cut down or better still, if we only cut down trees we are authorized to cut, it will ensure that trees remain in the forest and towns to promote cool temperatures and make life comfortable for us all.”



“Don’t forget that medicines are made from trees and if you’re to cut all the trees, of course, you’ll get the money but if you should fall sick, there’ll be no tree to be used as medicine for you,” he added.



He called for an intensified and consistent education on the demerits of deforestation so that citizens could understand why they should desist from that act.



Superintendent Sadongo said anyone who flouted the rules on deforestation and afforestation, when arrested would be arraigned before court and either fined or jailed.



Their logs would also be seized to serve as a disincentive to them, he added.



Nii Adoo Nmenmeete, Chief of Nmenmeete Russia said trees had many benefits like providing shade, fencing, beautification, medicinal purposes, among others.



He advised citizens to continue with the tree planting exercise even after the occasion to protect Ghana’s vegetation for the next generation.



