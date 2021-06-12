Green Ghana Project a special opportunity to recover our forests – Bagbin

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Parliament has participated in the Green Ghana Project as Speaker Alban S. K Bagbin led to plant trees in Parliament and in the 275 Constituencies simultaneously.



The exercise has seen the Speaker, Alban S. K Bagbin plant trees followed by First Deputy Joseph Osei Owusu, second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asimah Amoako, Clerk to Parliament, Cyril K.O. Nsiah, Acting Deputy Clerk, Ebenezer Ahumah Djiretror and co planting trees at the forecourt near Chamber Block.



Mr. Bagbin adjourned the house on Thursday 10th June 2021 to Tuesday 15th June, 2021 to allow MPs in their respective districts to also participate in the ongoing exercise of planting trees in their constituencies.



In his remarks, Mr. Speaker said, “the Parliament of the Republic remains committed to the promotion of a sustainable green environment in Ghana”.



According to him, trees are the biggest plants on the planet and are very essential in our lives, and “its importance cannot be underrated as their function expands to meet the needs generated by our modern lifestyles”.



He believed The Green Ghana Project initiative is a special opportunity for all of us to recover over time our loss in this area.



The speaker was not happy with the fact that “through our own destructive practices, not only have we degraded the natural environment God gave us, we have also virtually depleted our forest reserves”. “The world as a whole is now confronted with the threats of desertification, droughts, irregular patterns of rainfall and all the attendant challenges including food security”.



Mr. Speaker quoted Genesis chapter 1 verse 29 which reads “I have given you every herb that yields seed which is on the face of all the earth, and every tree whose fruit yields seed; to you it shall be for food”, to reiterate the point, that, “these will be natured and monitored to grow he also quoted Deuteronomy chapter 20 verse 19b that reads, “we shall not destroy trees by wielding an axe against them, for the tree of the field is man’s food”.



In all parliament is expected to plant 100 trees within and extended precincts.



