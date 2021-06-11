Green Ghana Project: We will nurture and monitor seedlings - IGP

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Government is embarking on a nationwide tree planting exercise



• Out of 5 million trees to be planted, the police service has planted 5,000 seedlings



• The IGP has promised to deploy a monitoring team to check on the trees planted



Following the 5,000 seedlings the Ghana Police Service planted as part of the government's Green Ghana Project, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has pledged to ensure the sustainability of the tree planting project.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh noted that a monitoring team will be deployed to areas the Police Service planted trees to ensure their maturity.



Addressing the media on Friday, June 11, 2021, he said "After the planting exercise, monitoring and reporting teams will go round to inspect as time goes by to ensure that the trees that we are planting today are nurtured and catered for so they grow to maturity."



The 5,000 seedlings supplied by the Forestry Commission include ornamental plants, shade plants and fruits.



He called on Ghanaians to partake in the exercise to save the depleting environment.



While urging Ghanaians, the IGP said, "Even those who live in the thickest of forest are trying to plant trees to ensure that their environments are protected so we should also do everything we can to protect our environment."



He stated that the planting of trees in the police service will beautify police stations, offices and their training schools.