Green Ghana Project: We are going to have over 100% success rate – Isaac Kofi Egyir

Regional News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Egyir, is expectant that the 2022 Green Ghana Project would clock a higher success rate than last year’s edition.



Prior to the 2022 Green Ghana Day, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resource, Samuel Abu Jinapor in an interview with eTV Ghana’s Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show disclosed that about 80% of the seedlings planted last year were successful.



On his part, Mr. Kofi Egyir speaking during the seedlings planting on Friday, June 10 reiterated the importance of the project to the country as he assured Ghanaians of the full participation of the prison service to plant over 20 million trees in the country.



“My hopes are very high for this year’s Green Ghana project. I’m anticipating that based on last year’s performance we are going to even move to a higher figure because of the enthusiasm with which Ghanaians embraced the tree planting project. It has been very encouraging. I know this year will be more successful than last year’s performance. As you can see the Ghana Prisons Service is totally involved in this vital campaign for the benefit of the lives of Ghanaians. Right from Accra to Navrongo, all prisons at the regional and district levels have been involved in the tree planting. I’m expecting more than 100% and in fact, go beyond the 20 million trees that are expected to be planted. We are going to ensure that we participate fully and ensure the numbers are very high,” he noted.



On Tuesday, March 1, the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo launched the second edition of the Green Ghana Day themed, “Mobilizing for a Greener Future”. The project seeks to plant about 20 million trees across the country.



The Green Ghana Project was launched in 2021 as part of government efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large and has been declared an annual event by the President.