Green Ghana Project: Police Service plants 5,000 trees nationwide

The Ghana Police Service has on Friday, June 11, 2021, planted a total of 5,000 trees out of the 5 million nationwide target announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, directors at the police headquarters, others planted 50 trees at the National Police Training School.



Regional and Divisional Commanders, station officers have planted a minimum of 3 seedlings each at their various offices or stations.



Officers commanding the 6 police training schools have also planted 50 seedlings to commemorate the day.



The IGP gave the breakdown during the seed planting ceremony held at the National Police Training School in Accra today June 11, 2021.



Addressing the media, James Oppong-Boanuh said, "We all know that today, Ghana is planting trees to green our environment and as part of our (Ghana Police Service) contribution to the project, we will plant 5,000 trees out of the 5 million trees earmarked by government to be planted nationwide. My colleagues from the police management board and myself and Directors at the National Police headquarters are going to plant 50 trees at the national police training school here.



"In the same way, our regional and divisional commanders, station officers will plant a minimum of 3 seedlings each at their offices or stations. Our officers commanding all 6 police training schools will equally plant 50 seedlings each today," he added.



He indicated that the planting of trees shows their commitment to protect the environment from further degradation.



The IGP added: "After the planting exercise, monitoring and reporting team will go round to inspect as time goes by to ensure that the trees that we are planting today are nurtured and catered for so they grow to maturity."



He therefore charged Ghanaians to partake in the exercise to help replenish Ghana’s vegetation.



The seedlings supplied by the Forestry Commission include ornamental plants, shade plants and fruits.