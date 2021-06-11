Green Ghana Project: Planting 5 million trees in a day achievable – Ghanaians told

Regional News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Eastern Regional Manager of the forestry services division at the Forestry Commission, Isaac Adonteng, has said that the initiative to plant 5 million trees today is highly attainable.



He argued that if every Ghanaian decides to commit to this initiative, the trees to be planted will even exceed the 5 million target.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “Planting 5 million trees in a day is not an overly ambitious target. Looking at Ghana’s population if each person plants one tree we can meet the target of the 5 million trees and over”.



He, thus, encouraged all Ghanaians to participate in the Green Ghana Day under the Green Ghana Project. “If we all engage in this activity as the president said, we can meet the target”, he added.



Isaac believes that with the Green Ghana Project, we will be saving our environment from global warming issues and other unfavourable climate changes.



The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is set to commence the Green Ghana Project today, 11th June 2021.



The ‘Green Ghana Day’ under the Green Ghana Project is aimed at planting five million trees to restore depleted forest cover.



The Ministry already has distributed more than five million seedlings, including economic trees like Wawa, Mango, Rosewood and Shea to the districts and regional offices of the Forestry Commission and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in readiness for the Day.



‘Green Ghana Day’ falls under the Green Ghana Project, expected to be fully implemented in the next five years.