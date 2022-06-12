Green Ghana Project: Mayor of Accra, Ga Mantse plants trees

General News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey on Friday partnered with some second cycle institutions to plant 17,000 tree seedlings in the city to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day initiative.



The annual national wide exercise which is targeted at planting some twenty thousand trees forms part of efforts by the government to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large.



The Mayor of Accra who earlier joined the President to plant at the children's park proceeded to the Bank of Ghana triangle on the Asafoatse Nettey Road together with the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon. Alfred Asiedu Adjei to plant a tree after which she joined students of Accra Academy, St Mary’s Senior High School among others to plant the tree seedlings.



Speaking to the media after the exercise the Mayor of Accra said, planting a tree was important to create sustainable communities, preserve the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.



According to her, the project would help in greening the city, beautifying it, improving air quality as well as reducing the heat and promoting walkability in the city.



“It has become necessary, because trees and vegetative cover help combat greenhouse effects, provide oxygen and provide shade. The initiative is also expected to reduce storms and runoff often witnessed within Accra anytime it rains heavily,” she said.



She disclosed that 17,000 seedlings were supplied by the Forestry Commission to be planted all over the Metropolis adding that the species include Militia, Flamboyant, Visual Palm, Orange, and Coconut.



She pointed out that to maintain and sustain the initiative, the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils with support from Assembly Members, NADMO officers had been tasked to provide supervision to ensure the growth of the trees.



The Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II used the opportunity to congratulate the Government for initiating the laudable “Green Ghana Project” since the forest and trees had significantly supported human life over the years.



"Our world is getting hotter, so is our country in particular...A little drive in the city is no longer refreshing because the pollution from the heavy traffic is thrown back at us, with all the tropical heat...Our survival depends on how well we mobilise for a greener future, " he said.



He urged Ghanaians not to just plant the trees as an annual event but nurture them to grow.



“We want to come back every year to add to the trees already planted, not always starting afresh and merely planting the trees,” he asserted.



Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South who was also present in a remark said planting trees promotes a better environment for all and cleaner air to breathe and therefore stressed the need for everyone regardless of political affiliations to take this initiative seriously to preserve the environment of the only country we all hold allegiance to through tree planting.



The Green Ghana Day initiative was launched by His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo as part of measures to help mitigate the negative effects of climate change and also restore degraded landscapes across the country.