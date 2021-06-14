Green Ghana Project: Let’s plant more to create jobs – Alan Kyerematen

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Green Ghana

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has called on every Ghanaian to get on board the newly launched Green Ghana project.



According to him, the tree planting exercise presents job opportunities for citizens especially the youth across the country.



Taking his turn to join the tree planting exercise in the Ayawaso West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Kyerematen noted that planting five million trees will also protect the environment from climate change.



It will again help to protect watersheds, reduce erosion, moderate climatic conditions, provide habitats for fauna and provide food for birds and other wildlife, he added.



Under the auspices of the Forestry Commission, the government of Ghana is seeking to plant five million trees across the country.



The program after its launch on Friday, June 11, 2021, has seen many top government officials and the general public alike plant trees in their homes, schools and in other designated areas in support of the initiative.



Mr Kyerematen urged the general public to join hands with government to exceed the five million trees which will yield benefits for all.



The minister was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso West Assembly, Ms. Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah as well as other officials from the municipal assembly.



The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has set a target to plant about 8,000 seedlings of coconut, mahogany, cedralla, cassia, militia, royal palm, and Polyphia.