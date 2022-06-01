Green Ghana Day seedlings ready – NAELP Coordinator

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Coordinator for the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP), Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, on Thursday, 26 May 2022, inspected some tree seedlings in the Western and Central Regions, ahead of the government's afforestation program dubbed "Green Ghana Day", which is being implemented under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



At Adinkra in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Donkor also inspected some 8 million seedlings at a plantation, as part of the 20 million which have been raised.



She further commended the workers for a good job done.



Dr. Donkor engaged the workers in a brief meeting at which she highlighted the government's commitment to resource them to have sustainable income as an alternative to illegal small-scale mining.



The plantation at Adinkra, which was formerly a degraded site due to illegal mining activities, has seen a major facelift through a partnership between the government of Ghana and Richie Plantation, a local agro-business company.



She indicated that the field trip was part of her outfit's resolve at ensuring that the 2022 Green Ghana Day becomes a success, saying, "The seedlings procured ahead of the Green Ghana Day on June 10, 2022, are ready for distribution".



The Coordinator further called for closer collaboration between the traditional authorities and Ghanaians in general, to make the 2022 Green Ghana Day, which aims to plant 20 million trees, one of a kind.



She said NAELP’s activities such as land preparation, irrigation, seedling nursing, transplanting, and the planting of seedlings have culminated in an estimated 100,000 direct jobs for the locals and residents of nearby communities and have also ensured decent and sustainable income for them.



The two plantations visited by the team have acacia, teak, Cedrela, ofram, mahogany, and cassia seedlings nursed on a large scale.