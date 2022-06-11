Green Ghana Day: Let's embrace the project to effectively green the country - Kintampo North MP urges

Regional News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo North Constituency in the Bono East Region, Hon Joseph Kwame Kumah(Jakala), has appealed to his constituents and the entire citizens of the country to take up the green Ghana exercise very critical to facilitate the agenda to help enrich the forests in the country.



Speaking at an event organized at Yabraso(fuller Falls) a suburb in the Kintampo North Municipality to mark the Green Ghana day celebration, the MP asserted that trees are very essential in the lives of every individual hence the need for all to participate in this year's Green Ghana project to ensure that trees are planted all over the country. He indicated that there are over 25,000 species of trees being provided for the Kintampo North municipal to be planted, which include medicinal, economic, and ornamental plants which have numerous benefits for the development of the country.



He further urged stakeholders to ensure the survival of the seedlings



He, therefore, pleaded with farmers to avoid deforestation on their farms to enrich the forests with trees for economic and medicinal purposes.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North Mr. Isaac Baffoe indicated that the green Ghana project was inaugurated by the President of the country Nana Akufo-Addo as a result of frequent cutting down of trees without planting which according to him depleted the country's forest cover hence affecting climate change and weather situation in the country.



He also pleaded with farmers within the municipality to contemplate planting more trees on their farms for the benefit of the country.



The Kintampo North Director of Agriculture revealed the readiness of his outfit to ensure that all the trees planted within the municipality are well nurtured and protected from animals to serve their intended purposes of which they are planted stating that all agric extension officers within the entire community of the municipality have been directed to attend to all citizens who planted the trees in the various communities to assist them on how to efficiently nurture the trees to grow as expected.



He, therefore, urged residents in the Kintampo North municipality to support the move to reclaim degraded lands for Green Ghana Project.