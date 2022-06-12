Green Ghana Day: Broadspectrum Limited plants 3,000 trees

Regional News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: Mensah Duncan, Contributor

The Green Ghana Day, which is on the back of creating a collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, mitigate climate change, and inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits, has been met with positive reviews since its inception by both corporate institutions and Ghanaians.



As part of activities to mark the symbolic tree planting exercise, staff of the E-Agric Project of Broadspectrum Limited partnered with people of Jantong Daboashie; a farming community in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region to embark on a tree planting exercise.



The staff of Broadspectrum and the community members planted 3,000 teak seedlings on a 5-acre land as well as 50 ornamental plants along the road leading to the community, the primary school, the chief’s palace and the CHPS compound in the community. The company also made a donation of chairs and other items to the chief and the people of community.



Speaking after the event, the Project Manager of the E-Agric Project, Mr. Castro Antwi-Danso indicated that, the intention was to establish a long-term relationship between the company and the Jantong Daboashie Community.



He said that the creation of the 5-acre teak plantation was part of the efforts by the company to broaden its greener business impact across the country.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 1st March 2022, launched the 2022 edition of “Green Ghana Day”, with a commitment to planting some twenty million trees this year, as part of the government’s aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme.



Urging all Ghanaians to get involved in the exercise, the president said the initiative "requires that we mobilise the entire population to ensure that each Ghanaian and each foreigner, that is every resident in Ghana, plants, at least, one tree."