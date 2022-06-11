You are here: HomeNews2022 06 11Article 1558424

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Green Ghana Day: Bawumia plants tree at Tamale Airport

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined millions of Ghanaians who planted trees on Friday Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined millions of Ghanaians who planted trees on Friday

Greener Ghana to mitigate climate challenges

Veep joins millions of Ghanaians to plant trees

20m seedlings planted on Green Ghana Day

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday, June 10, planted seedlings at the Tamale Airport to observe the Green Ghana Day.

The Green Ghana Day, an initiative of the government which started last year, is a day set aside to create national awareness on the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscape in the country.

The initiative seeks to plant at least 20 million trees on the Green Ghana day.

Create enhanced national awareness of the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country.

Dr Bawumia joined millions of Ghanaians who planted trees on Friday, including President Akufo-Addo, former President Kufuor and the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

