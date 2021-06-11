Green Ghana Day: Akufo-Addo, others to join in planting 5 million trees

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Government will today, Friday, June 11, 2021, begin the national tree planting exercise codenamed the “Green Ghana Project” as part of efforts to preserve the environment.



The initiative is under the auspices of both the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



At least five million tree seedlings of different species will be planted in a campaign to boost the country’s forest cover.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, and the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, are billed to join the exercise.



The Green Ghana Project was announced in 2021 State of the Nation Address by the President in March to mobilise Ghanaians for an aggressive nationwide tree planting exercise.



Subsequently, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, on March 23, this year, launched the greening project as part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Forests, which fell on March 21.



The ministry plans to institute June 11 each year as a tree-planting day.