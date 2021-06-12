Green Ghana: African Diaspora in Ghana to join Beyond the Return to plant trees

Diasporian News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: GNA

The ‘Beyond the Return’ programme will partner with the local diaspora community to plant trees in support of the 'Green Ghana' project.



The initiative, championed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, would see five million trees planted across Ghana.



The project is to help protect watersheds, reduce erosion and moderate the climate, and serve as habitat and provide food for many birds and other wildlife.



The diasporans representing the Diaspora Coalition, including; the African American Association of Ghana, Ghana Caribbean Association, Omega Psi Phi Tau Chi chapter, and Voyajah would plant trees on behalf of the ‘Beyond the Return’ programme and the "Give Back Ghana” pillar.



'Beyond the Return' is a 10-year initiative with the theme, 'A Decade of African Renaissance'.



The vision is to continue fostering relationships with the global diaspora community through tourism, investments and repatriation.



The initiative is a follow-up to Ghana's 'Year of Return' campaign and is coordinated by the Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.