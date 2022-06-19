Greatest Speaker of the 4th Republic by far – Sosu hails Bagbin on Father’s Day

Bagbin elected Speaker of 8th Parliament



Member of Parliament for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, has eulogized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on the occasion of this year’s Father’s Day celebration.



Taking to his social media page, the MP described the Speaker as a “great loving and compassionate father”.



He also indicated that the Speaker is the greatest amongst his predecessors in the 4th Republic.



“Father ooo father. Great loving and Compassionate father. By far the greatest Speaker of Parliament in the 4th Republic. Happy Father’s Day,” Francis-Xavier Sosu tweeted.



Alban Bagbin was elected and sworn in as Speaker of the Eighth Parliament on January 7, 2021, amidst a chaotic environment.



It is the first time in the country’s history that the Speaker is not from the political party of the government.



Two major issues which have engaged his attention so far in the current hung Parliament are the controversy surrounding the passage of the E-levy and absenteeism by some MPs.



He has also been very vocal on issues sometimes ‘clashing’ with the Executive Arm of government.





